878 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported Thursday

Lakeland News — Aug. 5 2021

The state today reported five new COVID-19 related deaths along with 878 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, a Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 75 and 79.

The new cases came from 22,383 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 56 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 2
  • Cass – 4
  • Crow Wing – 7
  • Hubbard – 2
  • Itasca – 10
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 5
  • Morrison – 2
  • Ppolk – 6
  • Roseau – 9
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 2

Lakeland News

