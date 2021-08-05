878 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported Thursday
The state today reported five new COVID-19 related deaths along with 878 new coronavirus cases.
The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, a Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 75 and 79.
The new cases came from 22,383 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.9%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 56 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 2
- Cass – 4
- Crow Wing – 7
- Hubbard – 2
- Itasca – 10
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 5
- Morrison – 2
- Ppolk – 6
- Roseau – 9
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 2
