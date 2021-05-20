874 New COVID-19 Related Cases Reported Thursday
The state reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 874 new coronavirus cases.
One of the deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:
- a Cass County resident between the ages of 80 to 84
The new cases came from 31,604 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.8%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 72 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 2
- Cass – 10
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 11
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 14
- Koochiching – 10
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mahnomen – 4
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Morrison – 5
- Polk – 3
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 1
- Wadena – 2
