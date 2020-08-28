Lakeland PBS

862 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Reported in Minnesota Friday

Betsy Melin — Aug. 28 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 862 new coronavirus cases and 4 new deaths from the virus today.

One person who died was in their 70s, and three were in their 80s. Two of the four were people in long-term care or assisted living.

The 862 new cases came from 16,319 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.3%. Health officials say the high number of cases and tests are due to inconsistent reporting from a lab based out of Burnsville.

There are 301 people hospitalized at this time, down four from yesterday. 137 people are in ICU, which is two less than yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 25 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin County – 1
  • Beltrami County – 2
  • Cass County – 1
  • Crow Wing County – 4
  • Itasca County – 4
  • Polk County – 5
  • Roseau County – 6
  • Todd County – 1
  • Wadena County – 1

