$841 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funding to Be Sent to Communities in MN
Governor Tim Walz is moving to send $841 million worth of federal aid out to counties, cities, and townships affected by COVID-19. The funding comes from the federal CARES Act, which was signed into law in response to COVID-19 back in March.
Today, Walz announced his distribution plan, which shows that local governments can begin to receive a direct portion of the fund based on their population. The Department of Revenue expects to start sending out money by the end of June.
Walz also announced that $12 million of emergency funding will go to food shelves across the state.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.