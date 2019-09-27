Lakeland PBS
84-Year-Old Man Injured In House Fire Near Brandon

Sep. 27 2019

An 84-year-old Brandon man was seriously injured in a house fire Thursday evening in Douglas County.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:14 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, their office received a call of a structure fire on County Road 7 NW in Brandon.

The Brandon Fire Department arrived on scene and found the house fully engulfed in flames. The home owner, Marvin Wagner, was injured in the fire. Wagner was transported to Alomere Health Hospital by ambulance and was later flown to a Twin Cities hospital.

The house received heavy fire and smoke damage. The fire is believed to have started near a wood stove. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Brandon Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Millerville Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson
