83 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Thursday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,775 new cases and 83 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.
Eight of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Two in Beltrami County, one aged 95-99, and one over 100 years old
- One in Cass County of someone aged 75-79
- One in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 95-99
- Three in Polk County one aged 75-79, one aged 90-95, and one aged 95-99
- One in Roseau County, of someone 85-89
The new cases came from a total of 47,704 for a case positivity rate of 5.8%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 177 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 38
- Cass – 14
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 15
- Hubbard – 18
- Itasca – 23
- Koochiching – 6
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 7
- Morrison – 18
- Polk – 9
- Roseau – 10
- Todd – 9
- Wadena – 2
