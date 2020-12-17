83 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,775 new cases and 83 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.

Eight of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

Two in Beltrami County, one aged 95-99, and one over 100 years old

One in Cass County of someone aged 75-79

One in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 95-99

Three in Polk County one aged 75-79, one aged 90-95, and one aged 95-99

One in Roseau County, of someone 85-89

The new cases came from a total of 47,704 for a case positivity rate of 5.8%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 177 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 38

Cass – 14

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 15

Hubbard – 18

Itasca – 23

Koochiching – 6

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 7

Morrison – 18

Polk – 9

Roseau – 10

Todd – 9

Wadena – 2

