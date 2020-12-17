Lakeland PBS

83 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Thursday

Betsy Melin — Dec. 17 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,775 new cases and 83 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.

Eight of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Two in Beltrami County, one aged 95-99, and one over 100 years old
  • One in Cass County of someone aged 75-79
  • One in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 95-99
  • Three in Polk County one aged 75-79, one aged 90-95, and one aged 95-99
  • One in Roseau County, of someone 85-89

The new cases came from a total of 47,704 for a case positivity rate of 5.8%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 177 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 38
  • Cass – 14
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 15
  • Hubbard – 18
  • Itasca – 23
  • Koochiching – 6
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 7
  • Morrison – 18
  • Polk – 9
  • Roseau – 10
  • Todd – 9
  • Wadena – 2

