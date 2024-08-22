8-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shot by Another Juvenile Near Fosston

An 8-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the leg near Fosston by another juvenile today.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on 420th Avenue SE in rural Fosston around 1 this afternoon. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office says the 8-year-old boy was airlifted to a Fargo hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The other juvenile who shot the boy was 11 years old, but no gender was specified. A .22-caliber handgun was recovered at the scene.