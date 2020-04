Click to print (Opens in new window)

April 11 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Apollo 11 on its historic journey. The film seamlessly blends mission audio featuring conversations among Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins with new footage, NASA archive and stunning CGI to recreate the first moon landing.