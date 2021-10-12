7,942 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 7,942 new coronavirus cases. Because the state no longer updates data on the weekends, today’s numbers represent data from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There was one death reported in the Lakeland viewing area, a Morrison County resident between the ages of 40 and 44.

The new cases came from 93,926 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 875 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 34

Beltrami – 107

Cass – 97

Clearwater – 22

Crow Wing – 128

Hubbard – 56

Itasca – 70

Koochiching – 6

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 10

Mille Lacs – 54

Morrison – 95

Polk – 55

Roseau – 20

Todd – 78

Wadena – 41

