Lakeland PBS

MN COVID-19 Case Positivity Rate Reaches Record 15.6%

Lakeland News — Jan. 7 2022

33 new COVID-19 deaths along with 7,833 new coronavirus cases were reported today as Minnesota’s seven-day average for case positivity has now reached a record high of 15.6%.

The previous record for average positivity rate was 15.5%, which was recorded back on April 29, 2020.

Today’s numbers come as state health officials say the omicron variant has taken over as the prominent variant of COVID-19 in Minnesota, and that they expect to see a high number of cases in the next month.

Health officials also noted that for various reasons, the data being released each day is not the complete picture of the situation. Some days there is a backlog of results due to the amount of tests being conducted each day. Also, more and more people are taking at-home tests, and those results do not count in the state’s totals.

There were seven deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Cass County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • Two people from Crow Wing County, one between the ages of 25 and 29 and one between the ages of 60 and 64
  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Todd County between the ages of 50 and 54

There are currently 1,467 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 269 of those in ICU beds. Yesterday, there 1,469 people hospitalized with 272 in ICU beds.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 368 cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 32
  • Cass – 25
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 64
  • Hubbard – 20
  • Itasca – 62
  • Koochiching – 3
  • Lake of the Woods – 4
  • Mahnomen – 8
  • Mille Lacs – 25
  • Morrison – 22
  • Polk – 23
  • Roseau – 16
  • Todd – 45
  • Wadena – 12

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Little Falls

6,936 New COVID-19 Cases, 62 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Minnesota AG Ellison Quarantining Outside US with COVID-19

New Minnesota COVID-19 Testing Sites Start Opening Friday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.