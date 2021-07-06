Lakeland PBS

77th Annual Bemidji Water Carnival Brings Summer Fun to Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Jul. 5 2021

Every year to celebrate America’s birthday, the Bemidji Jaycees host their annual water carnival. This year, Merriam’s Midway was back in full swing with rides, games, and, of course, food.

Last year, the midway was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year it was back to bring the fun to the summer and continue the yearly tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July in Bemidji. Guests are excited to be back for the thrills.

The carnival rides remained open until 8 PM on Monday, but they will be back for next year’s Fourth of July celebration.

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

