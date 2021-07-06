77th Annual Bemidji Water Carnival Brings Summer Fun to Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Every year to celebrate America’s birthday, the Bemidji Jaycees host their annual water carnival. This year, Merriam’s Midway was back in full swing with rides, games, and, of course, food.

Last year, the midway was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year it was back to bring the fun to the summer and continue the yearly tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July in Bemidji. Guests are excited to be back for the thrills.

The carnival rides remained open until 8 PM on Monday, but they will be back for next year’s Fourth of July celebration.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today