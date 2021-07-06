77th Annual Bemidji Water Carnival Brings Summer Fun to Bemidji
Every year to celebrate America’s birthday, the Bemidji Jaycees host their annual water carnival. This year, Merriam’s Midway was back in full swing with rides, games, and, of course, food.
Last year, the midway was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year it was back to bring the fun to the summer and continue the yearly tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July in Bemidji. Guests are excited to be back for the thrills.
The carnival rides remained open until 8 PM on Monday, but they will be back for next year’s Fourth of July celebration.
