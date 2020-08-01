Lakeland PBS

779 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 New Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Jul. 31 2020

An additional 779 cases of COVID-19 were reported today in Minnesota, as well as six new deaths.

The 779 new cases came from a total of 16,660 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.6%, down from 5.0% earlier this week. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity remained at 4.9%, the same rate from the last few days. State officials are hoping to keep the weekly average below 5.0%.

312 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up 14 from yesterday. 151 of those hospitalized are in the ICU, up 10 from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 28 new cases officially reported by the state in the following counties:

  • Aitkin County – 2
  • Beltrami County – 4
  • Cass County – 3
  • Crow Wing County – 9
  • Hubbard County – 2
  • Itasca County – 2
  • Koochiching County – 2
  • Mahnomen County – 1
  • Mille Lacs County – 1
  • Morrison County – 1
  • Polk County – 1

