779 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 New Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An additional 779 cases of COVID-19 were reported today in Minnesota, as well as six new deaths.

The 779 new cases came from a total of 16,660 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.6%, down from 5.0% earlier this week. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity remained at 4.9%, the same rate from the last few days. State officials are hoping to keep the weekly average below 5.0%.

312 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up 14 from yesterday. 151 of those hospitalized are in the ICU, up 10 from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 28 new cases officially reported by the state in the following counties:

Aitkin County – 2

Beltrami County – 4

Cass County – 3

Crow Wing County – 9

Hubbard County – 2

Itasca County – 2

Koochiching County – 2

Mahnomen County – 1

Mille Lacs County – 1

Morrison County – 1

Polk County – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today