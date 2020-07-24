773 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths Reported in MN on Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An additional 773 COVID-19 cases were reported today in Minnesota, along with five new deaths.

The 773 cases came from a total of 16,789 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.6%. The seven-day rolling average for the case positivity rate is 4.7%, which is down slightly from 4.9% from a week prior.

Hospitalization rates are lower than yesterday’s report. 278 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down by four from Thursday. 108 of those hospitalized are in ICU, which is only an increase by one from yesterday’s report.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reports a total of 12 new cases in the following counties:

Crow Wing County – 7

Itasca County – 1

Polk County – 2

Todd County – 2

