77 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota as of Wednesday
The Minnesota Department of Health says 77 residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann reiterated in a briefing for reporters Wednesday that the figure does not represent the total number of cases because not everyone who is infected gets tested.
Four patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday, and three others have been released. Six of the 77 cases involved community transmission, meaning the patients had no known contacts with infected people or with people who had traveled outside the state.
The department announced on Tuesday that it was limiting testing to people who have been hospitalized, health care workers, and people who live in congregate settings such as nursing homes due to a shortage of testing supplies.
