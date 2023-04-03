Lakeland PBS

$765,600 Approved by Initiative Foundation to Be Reinvested Into Brainerd

Hanky HazeltonApr. 3 2023

Businesses and organizations in Brainerd are getting a large sum of money to help reinvest in the city.

About $4 million in main street improvements to Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Long Prairie and St. Cloud have been approved by the Initiative Foundation as part of the Minnesota Main Street Economic Revitalization program. The program provides for 30% matching grants and guaranteed loans for economic and redevelopment needs that have arisen since the March 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of that money, groups in Brainerd were approved to receive $765,600 for redevelopment needs. But for a business to qualify, it had to be within the boundaries of the Mississippi River to South East Street by the Northern Pacific Center. The other boundaries were off of Washington Street a half block north and South 6th street a half block south, which is by the YMCA.

The funding was meant for commercial spaces or non-profits and could not be used for equipment purchases. For example, with the funding you could set up a laundromat, but you couldn’t purchase washers and dryers with the money.

Once the rules had been established and the money was distributed, it could be spent in one of three different ways. One was for housing, the second priority was to focus on landscaping, lighting, and parking lots, and the third was small businesses and child care.

Initiative Foundation Vice President Don Hickman said the funding is a great investment for the Brainerd Lakes Area.

“As we all try and attract and retain talent in a very tight labor force, if you can get childcare and housing, then you’re going to have a more vibrant downtown,” said Hickman.

All business projects have to be started by next November and completed by Autumn of 2026.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

MN National Guard Takes Part in Best Warrior Competition at Camp Ripley

Rep. Kresha Introduces Bill for Stiffer Penalties on Fentanyl Crimes

Chauvin, Who Killed George Floyd, Pleads Guilty in Tax Case

Northwoods Experience: Mount Ski Gull Hosts 3rd Annual Dunmire’s One Hit Wonder Competition

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.