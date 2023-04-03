$765,600 Approved by Initiative Foundation to Be Reinvested Into Brainerd

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Businesses and organizations in Brainerd are getting a large sum of money to help reinvest in the city.

About $4 million in main street improvements to Brainerd, Cold Spring, Little Falls, Long Prairie and St. Cloud have been approved by the Initiative Foundation as part of the Minnesota Main Street Economic Revitalization program. The program provides for 30% matching grants and guaranteed loans for economic and redevelopment needs that have arisen since the March 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of that money, groups in Brainerd were approved to receive $765,600 for redevelopment needs. But for a business to qualify, it had to be within the boundaries of the Mississippi River to South East Street by the Northern Pacific Center. The other boundaries were off of Washington Street a half block north and South 6th street a half block south, which is by the YMCA.

The funding was meant for commercial spaces or non-profits and could not be used for equipment purchases. For example, with the funding you could set up a laundromat, but you couldn’t purchase washers and dryers with the money.

Once the rules had been established and the money was distributed, it could be spent in one of three different ways. One was for housing, the second priority was to focus on landscaping, lighting, and parking lots, and the third was small businesses and child care.

Initiative Foundation Vice President Don Hickman said the funding is a great investment for the Brainerd Lakes Area.

“As we all try and attract and retain talent in a very tight labor force, if you can get childcare and housing, then you’re going to have a more vibrant downtown,” said Hickman.

All business projects have to be started by next November and completed by Autumn of 2026.

