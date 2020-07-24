763 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths Reported in MN on Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An additional 763 positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday, along with 9 new deaths. The 763 cases came from a total of 16,676 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.5%.

Hospitalization rates are averaging out to be around the same number of patients since mid-April. 282 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up by 9 from Wednesday. 107 of those hospitalized are in ICU, down 12 from Wednesday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 34 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin County – 2

Beltrami County – 6

Cass County – 2

Crow Wing County – 6

Hubbard County – 1

Itasca County – 6

Koochiching County – 1

Mille Lacs County – 2

Polk County – 8

