75 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spills in Downtown Bemidji on Thursday
An estimated 75 gallons of diesel fuel spilled Thursday in Bemidji after a valve for a backup power generator failed.
The Bemidji Fire Department responded just after 3 PM to a report of a large diesel spill in the alley behind 519 Beltrami Ave. NW in downtown Bemidji. When firefighters arrived, they found a large amount of diesel fuel in the alley. The fuel was found to run roughly 300 feet south down the alley and then head east across the Bemidji Area School District office parking lot and into Beltrami Ave.
Using absorbent materials, such as floor dry, pads, and booms, fire officials say the diesel was quickly contained to the area to prevent further spread. Containment and clean-up will continue into Friday afternoon. Prior to clearing the scene, maintenance was on scene fixing the valve.
