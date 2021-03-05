Lakeland PBS

75 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spills in Downtown Bemidji on Thursday

Lakeland News — Mar. 4 2021

An estimated 75 gallons of diesel fuel spilled Thursday in Bemidji after a valve for a backup power generator failed.

The Bemidji Fire Department responded just after 3 PM to a report of a large diesel spill in the alley behind 519 Beltrami Ave. NW in downtown Bemidji. When firefighters arrived, they found a large amount of diesel fuel in the alley. The fuel was found to run roughly 300 feet south down the alley and then head east across the Bemidji Area School District office parking lot and into Beltrami Ave.

Using absorbent materials, such as floor dry, pads, and booms, fire officials say the diesel was quickly contained to the area to prevent further spread. Containment and clean-up will continue into Friday afternoon. Prior to clearing the scene, maintenance was on scene fixing the valve.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Bemidji Middle School Students Create Mars Rover Landings

Bemidji’s Hope House Receives Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award

Bemidji Teen Offers Gardening Startup Kits for Free to Youth

Jourdain Sworn in as Bemidji At-Large Councilor

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.