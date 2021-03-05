75 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spills in Downtown Bemidji on Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An estimated 75 gallons of diesel fuel spilled Thursday in Bemidji after a valve for a backup power generator failed.

The Bemidji Fire Department responded just after 3 PM to a report of a large diesel spill in the alley behind 519 Beltrami Ave. NW in downtown Bemidji. When firefighters arrived, they found a large amount of diesel fuel in the alley. The fuel was found to run roughly 300 feet south down the alley and then head east across the Bemidji Area School District office parking lot and into Beltrami Ave.

Using absorbent materials, such as floor dry, pads, and booms, fire officials say the diesel was quickly contained to the area to prevent further spread. Containment and clean-up will continue into Friday afternoon. Prior to clearing the scene, maintenance was on scene fixing the valve.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today