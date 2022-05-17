Lakeland PBS

74th Annual Fishing Opener Celebrates Minnesota Fishing

Mary BalstadMay. 16 2022

The fishing season has officially begun for many anglers in Minnesota. On Saturday, Governor Tim Walz attended the 74th annual Governor’s Fishing Opener at Lake Winnibigoshish on the Leech Lake Reservation. This is the first time in the history of the event that it was held in partnership with a tribal government.

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr. and his wife accompanied Gov. Walz and Hall of Fame fishing guide Tom Neustrom as they left the shores of Lake Winnie to cast their lines. The event highlighted not only the strength of Minnesota’s tourism and fishing industry, but also the growing relationship between the Minnesota and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe governments.

Following the main event, members of the Leech Lake Band served a lunch. During this, Chairman Jackson showed his gratitude for Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan as they presented gifts and words of appreciation to the pair.

More information on the event will be covered in Tuesday’s Northwoods Adventure.

By — Mary Balstad

