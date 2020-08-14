Lakeland PBS

738 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 New Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Lakeland News — Aug. 14 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 738 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths from the virus today.

The 738 new cases came from 16,617 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.4%. On Monday, health officials said the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate had moved up to 5.4%. The goal is to keep that average below 5%.

There are currently 313 people hospitalized because of the virus, up five from yesterday. Of those hospitalized, 152 are in ICU, which is down two from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 30 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin County – 1
  • Beltrami County – 3
  • Cass County – 1
  • Crow Wing County – 13
  • Lake of the Woods County – 3
  • Morrison County – 3
  • Polk County – 5
  • Todd County – 1

