72% of Minnesota in Drought After Weeks of Hot, Dry Weather

Nick UrsiniJul. 22 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 72% of Minnesota is currently experiencing severe drought, a big jump from last week, when 52% of the state was considered to be in severe drought.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports the news is startling, since at the start of June, less than 1% of the state had severe drought areas.

The drought monitor shows the more intense “extreme” drought category has expanded from 4% of the state last week to almost 19% this week. The news means that more watering restrictions are likely, and there could be an elevated fire danger. Farmers could also see increased problems with crops and feeding livestock.

The latest drought monitor was released Thursday and includes data through Tuesday.

By — Nick Ursini

