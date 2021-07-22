72% of Minnesota in Drought After Weeks of Hot, Dry Weather

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 72% of Minnesota is currently experiencing severe drought, a big jump from last week, when 52% of the state was considered to be in severe drought.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports the news is startling, since at the start of June, less than 1% of the state had severe drought areas.

The drought monitor shows the more intense “extreme” drought category has expanded from 4% of the state last week to almost 19% this week. The news means that more watering restrictions are likely, and there could be an elevated fire danger. Farmers could also see increased problems with crops and feeding livestock.

The latest drought monitor was released Thursday and includes data through Tuesday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today