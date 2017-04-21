DONATE

LPTV NEWS

71st Annual Funtastic Dance Follies Hits The Stage

Josh Peterson
Apr. 20 2017
Leave a Comment

Before another school year wraps up, a long standing tradition on the Bemidji State campus now has its moment in the spotlight. For 71 years, the Funtastic Dance Follies has provided a chance for students on campus to bust-a-move and show off some dancing skills.

While items like costuming and music may change each year, some aspects of the show always stay the same.

The show features all forms of dance ranging from ballroom to hip hop, offering something for everyone.

With so much variety in dance and music, providing an opportunity for the student body to show off their best moves keeps students coming back to year after year.

With the dance floor ready the stage is set, for another glamorous showcase through a variety of dance.

If you would like to catch the show, the Funtastic Dance Follies will perform again Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. with a 2:00 p.m. matinee Saturday afternoon. Tickets $10 for adults, $5 for alumni, seniors and children older than two. Students and children younger than two are free.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji State University Faculty Member Earns Professional Excellence Award

BSU Professor Anton Treuer To Teach At Central Lakes College

International Cultures Unite At Festival Of Nations

Beavers Looking To Build On Record Setting 2016

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Patrick Plemel said

Great coverage team Lakeland... Read More

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

0

March For Babies Walk Being Organized In Bemidji

Posted on Apr. 21 2017

Recently Added

March For Babies Walk Being Organized In Bemidji

Posted on Apr. 21 2017

If You Give A Mouse An Interpreter: ASL Students Bring Stories To Life

Posted on Apr. 20 2017

Golden Apple: Student Create Life With Butterflies

Posted on Apr. 20 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.