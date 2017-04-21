71st Annual Funtastic Dance Follies Hits The Stage

Before another school year wraps up, a long standing tradition on the Bemidji State campus now has its moment in the spotlight. For 71 years, the Funtastic Dance Follies has provided a chance for students on campus to bust-a-move and show off some dancing skills.

While items like costuming and music may change each year, some aspects of the show always stay the same.

The show features all forms of dance ranging from ballroom to hip hop, offering something for everyone.

With so much variety in dance and music, providing an opportunity for the student body to show off their best moves keeps students coming back to year after year.

With the dance floor ready the stage is set, for another glamorous showcase through a variety of dance.

If you would like to catch the show, the Funtastic Dance Follies will perform again Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. with a 2:00 p.m. matinee Saturday afternoon. Tickets $10 for adults, $5 for alumni, seniors and children older than two. Students and children younger than two are free.