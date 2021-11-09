Lakeland PBS

7,173 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Nov. 9 2021

The state today reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 7,173 new coronavirus cases.

Normally, Tuesday’s data represents numbers taken from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. But according to the Minnesota Department of Health, today’s new cases do not include cases awaiting processing, as case growth over the weekend exceeded intake capacity, resulting in a backlog. While the state increases staffing, they anticipate the backlog will impact newly reported cases for the next few days.

There was one new death in the Lakeland viewing area, a Roseau county resident between the ages of 80 and 84.

The new cases came from 98,944 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 592 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 29
  • Beltrami – 94
  • Cass – 29
  • Clearwater – 12
  • Crow Wing – 76
  • Hubbard – 37
  • Itasca – 75
  • Koochiching – 15
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 6
  • Morrison – 54
  • Mille Lacs – 65
  • Polk – 24
  • Roseau – 13
  • Todd – 30
  • Wadena – 32

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

