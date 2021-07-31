702 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported Friday in MN
COVID-19 numbers continue to climb as Minnesota reported 702 new positive cases today, along with five new deaths. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 19,644 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.6%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 33 new confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 5
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 1
- Koochiching – 1
- Mille Lacs – 9
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 1
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 1
