7 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 870 New Cases Reported Tuesday
Minnesota today reported 870 new coronavirus cases. The state also reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths.
The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, an Aitkin County resident between the ages of 80 and 85.
The 870 new cases came from a total of 13,314 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 42 new confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 3
- Itasca – 5
- Koochiching – 1
- Mille Lacs – 9
- Morrison – 16
- Polk – 3
