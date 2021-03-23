7 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 870 New Cases Reported Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota today reported 870 new coronavirus cases. The state also reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths.

The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, an Aitkin County resident between the ages of 80 and 85.

The 870 new cases came from a total of 13,314 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 42 new confirmed cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 1

Cass – 2

Crow Wing – 3

Itasca – 5

Koochiching – 1

Mille Lacs – 9

Morrison – 16

Polk – 3

