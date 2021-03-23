Lakeland PBS

7 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 870 New Cases Reported Tuesday

Betsy Melin — Mar. 23 2021

Minnesota today reported 870 new coronavirus cases. The state also reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths.

The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, an Aitkin County resident between the ages of 80 and 85.

The 870 new cases came from a total of 13,314 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 42 new confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 1
  • Cass – 2
  • Crow Wing – 3
  • Itasca – 5
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 9
  • Morrison – 16
  • Polk – 3

