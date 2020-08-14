Lakeland PBS

697 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Aug. 13 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 697 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths from the virus today.

The 697 new cases came from 14,744 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.7%. On Monday, health officials said the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate had moved up to 5.4%. The goal is to keep that average below 5%.

There are currently 308 people hospitalized because of the virus, down 27 from yesterday. Of those hospitalized, 154 are in ICU, which is the same as yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 36 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin County – 1
  • Beltrami County – 16
  • Cass County – 4
  • Crow Wing County – 6
  • Hubbard County – 1
  • Koochiching County – 3
  • Mille Lacs County – 1
  • Morrison County – 1
  • Roseau County – 1
  • Todd County – 1
  • Wadena County – 1

Lakeland News spoke with Beltrami County health officials today about the 16 cases reported by the state today and was told there was actually only one new case reported to local officials today. The 16 cases the state reported included mostly old cases that were delayed in being counted by the state.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

