689 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 New Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Nathan Green — Sep. 30 2020

Minnesota health officials reported 689 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths today, the highest number since August 19th. Of those deaths, one was a person from Itasca County between the ages of 80 and 84.

Although the number of cases reported today is less than what has been reported in the last few days, the number of tests was also lower. Those 689 new cases came from a total of 12,820 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.3%. The total number of cases is now close to 100,000 and currently sits at 99,134.

Cumulatively, there have now been 7,701 cases admitted to a hospital, with 2,146 admitted to an ICU.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 65 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 13
  • Cass – 3
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 10
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca – 4
  • Mille Lacs – 3
  • Morrison – 10
  • Polk – 7
  • Todd – 7

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

