68 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Minnesota Friday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 6,812 new COVID-19 cases today along with 68 newly reported deaths.

11 of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Aitkin County of someone aged 75-79

Two in Beltrami County one aged 80-84, another aged 85-89

One in Clearwater County of someone aged 80-84

One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 70-74

Two in Hubbard County one aged 75-79, another aged 85-89

One in Itasca County of someone aged 90-94

One in Morrison County of someone aged 75-79

One in Polk County of someone aged 60-64

One in Roseau County of someone aged 85-89

The new cases came from 54,228 tests for a case positivity rate of 11.6%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 29

Beltrami – 34

Cass – 37

Clearwater – 9

Crow Wing – 96

Hubbard – 26

Itasca – 33

Koochiching – 9

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 26

Morrison – 66

Polk – 66

Roseau – 48

Todd – 19

Wadena –23

