68 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Minnesota Friday

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 20 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 6,812 new COVID-19 cases today along with 68 newly reported deaths.

11 of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Aitkin County of someone aged 75-79
  • Two in Beltrami County one aged 80-84, another aged 85-89
  • One in Clearwater County of someone aged 80-84
  • One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 70-74
  • Two in Hubbard County one aged 75-79, another aged 85-89
  • One in Itasca County of someone aged 90-94
  • One in Morrison County of someone aged 75-79
  • One in Polk County of someone aged 60-64
  • One in Roseau County of someone aged 85-89

The new cases came from 54,228 tests for a case positivity rate of 11.6%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 29
  • Beltrami – 34
  • Cass – 37
  • Clearwater – 9
  • Crow Wing – 96
  • Hubbard – 26
  • Itasca – 33
  • Koochiching – 9
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 26
  • Morrison – 66
  • Polk – 66
  • Roseau – 48
  • Todd – 19
  • Wadena –23

