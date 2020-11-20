68 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Minnesota Friday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 6,812 new COVID-19 cases today along with 68 newly reported deaths.
11 of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One in Aitkin County of someone aged 75-79
- Two in Beltrami County one aged 80-84, another aged 85-89
- One in Clearwater County of someone aged 80-84
- One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 70-74
- Two in Hubbard County one aged 75-79, another aged 85-89
- One in Itasca County of someone aged 90-94
- One in Morrison County of someone aged 75-79
- One in Polk County of someone aged 60-64
- One in Roseau County of someone aged 85-89
The new cases came from 54,228 tests for a case positivity rate of 11.6%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 29
- Beltrami – 34
- Cass – 37
- Clearwater – 9
- Crow Wing – 96
- Hubbard – 26
- Itasca – 33
- Koochiching – 9
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 26
- Morrison – 66
- Polk – 66
- Roseau – 48
- Todd – 19
- Wadena –23
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.