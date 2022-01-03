Lakeland PBS

6,780 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Lakeland News — Jan. 3 2022

The state today reported 48 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 6,780 new coronavirus cases. Due to the New Year’s holiday, data was not updated last Friday, and today’s numbers come from data on Thursday.

There was one death in the Lakeland viewing area, a Todd County resident between the ages of 75 and 79.

The seven-day average for case positivity is at 8.9%, up from 8.6% the week prior.

As of Thursday, December 30, there were 1313 people hospitalized for COVID-19 with 283 of those in ICU beds. This is down from the week prior, when 1,396 were hospitalized and 335 were in ICU beds.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 78 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 14
  • Cass – 4
  • Crow Wing – 2
  • Itasca – 8
  • Koochiching – 4
  • Mahnomen – 4
  • Mille Lacs – 14
  • Morrison – 9
  • Polk – 3
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 7
  • Wadena – 4

