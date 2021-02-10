Lakeland PBS

677 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Reported Wednesday

Betsy Melin — Feb. 10 2021

The state reported 677 new COVID-19 cases along with 11 related deaths on Wednesday. None of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 20,217 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.3%.

Today, the Minnesota Department of Health said 583,602 people had received at least their first vaccine dose as of today, or 10% of the state’s population. 168,495 have had both shots or about 3% of the state’s population.

In the Lakeland viewing area the state reported  29 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Crow Wing – 4
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 2
  • Morrison – 1
  • Polk – 8
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 4
  • Wadena – 2

