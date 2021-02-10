677 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Reported Wednesday
The state reported 677 new COVID-19 cases along with 11 related deaths on Wednesday. None of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 20,217 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.3%.
Today, the Minnesota Department of Health said 583,602 people had received at least their first vaccine dose as of today, or 10% of the state’s population. 168,495 have had both shots or about 3% of the state’s population.
In the Lakeland viewing area the state reported 29 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 3
- Crow Wing – 4
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 1
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Morrison – 1
- Polk – 8
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 2
