677 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Reported Wednesday

The state reported 677 new COVID-19 cases along with 11 related deaths on Wednesday. None of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 20,217 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.3%.

Today, the Minnesota Department of Health said 583,602 people had received at least their first vaccine dose as of today, or 10% of the state’s population. 168,495 have had both shots or about 3% of the state’s population.

In the Lakeland viewing area the state reported 29 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 3

Crow Wing – 4

Hubbard – 1

Itasca – 1

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 1

Polk – 8

Roseau – 2

Todd – 4

Wadena – 2

