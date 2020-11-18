Lakeland PBS

67 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths In Minnesota Today

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 18 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,102 new COVID-19 cases today along with 67 newly reported deaths.

Seven of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland Viewing Area.

  • Two in Aitkin County both aged 85-89
  • One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 80-84
  • One in Mille Lacs County, of someone aged 70-74
  • Three in Polk County of someone aged 55-59, another aged 75-79 and the last resident aged 85-89

The new cases came from 33,237 tests for a case positivity rate of 13.3 %.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 402 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 12
  • Beltrami – 40
  • Cass – 23
  • Clearwater – 26
  • Crow Wing – 80
  • Hubbard – 18
  • Itasca – 35
  • Koochiching – 10
  • Mahnomen – 10
  • Mille Lacs – 25
  • Morrison – 20
  • Polk – 25
  • Roseau – 42
  • Todd – 23
  • Wadena – 13

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

