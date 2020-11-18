67 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths In Minnesota Today
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,102 new COVID-19 cases today along with 67 newly reported deaths.
Seven of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland Viewing Area.
- Two in Aitkin County both aged 85-89
- One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 80-84
- One in Mille Lacs County, of someone aged 70-74
- Three in Polk County of someone aged 55-59, another aged 75-79 and the last resident aged 85-89
The new cases came from 33,237 tests for a case positivity rate of 13.3 %.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 402 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 12
- Beltrami – 40
- Cass – 23
- Clearwater – 26
- Crow Wing – 80
- Hubbard – 18
- Itasca – 35
- Koochiching – 10
- Mahnomen – 10
- Mille Lacs – 25
- Morrison – 20
- Polk – 25
- Roseau – 42
- Todd – 23
- Wadena – 13
