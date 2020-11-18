67 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths In Minnesota Today

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,102 new COVID-19 cases today along with 67 newly reported deaths.

Seven of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland Viewing Area.

Two in Aitkin County both aged 85-89

One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 80-84

One in Mille Lacs County, of someone aged 70-74

Three in Polk County of someone aged 55-59, another aged 75-79 and the last resident aged 85-89

The new cases came from 33,237 tests for a case positivity rate of 13.3 %.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 402 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 12

Beltrami – 40

Cass – 23

Clearwater – 26

Crow Wing – 80

Hubbard – 18

Itasca – 35

Koochiching – 10

Mahnomen – 10

Mille Lacs – 25

Morrison – 20

Polk – 25

Roseau – 42

Todd – 23

Wadena – 13

