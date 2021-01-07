Lakeland PBS

67 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,346 New Cases Reported Wednesday

Lakeland News — Jan. 6 2021

Today, Minnesota reported 67 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,346 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included five people from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Itasca County aged 70-74
  • Two people from Mille Lacs County, one aged 50-54 and another aged 60-64
  • One person from Roseau County aged 75-79
  • One person from Todd County aged 95-99

The new cases came from 23,880 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.8%

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 83 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 3
  • Beltrami – 9
  • Cass – 4
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 12
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca – 14
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 10
  • Morrison – 15
  • Polk – 3
  • Todd – 4
  • Wadena – 2

