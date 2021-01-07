67 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,346 New Cases Reported Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Today, Minnesota reported 67 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,346 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included five people from the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Itasca County aged 70-74

Two people from Mille Lacs County, one aged 50-54 and another aged 60-64

One person from Roseau County aged 75-79

One person from Todd County aged 95-99

The new cases came from 23,880 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.8%

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 83 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 9

Cass – 4

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 12

Hubbard – 3

Itasca – 14

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mille Lacs – 10

Morrison – 15

Polk – 3

Todd – 4

Wadena – 2

