67 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,346 New Cases Reported Wednesday
Today, Minnesota reported 67 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,346 new coronavirus cases.
The deaths included five people from the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Itasca County aged 70-74
- Two people from Mille Lacs County, one aged 50-54 and another aged 60-64
- One person from Roseau County aged 75-79
- One person from Todd County aged 95-99
The new cases came from 23,880 tests for a case positivity rate of 9.8%
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 83 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 9
- Cass – 4
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 12
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 14
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mille Lacs – 10
- Morrison – 15
- Polk – 3
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 2
