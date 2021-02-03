669 Positive COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Reported Wednesday
The state today reported 669 new COVID-19 cases along with 24 new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area. A Polk County resident over 100 years old.
The new cases came from 21,408 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.1%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has now dropped to 4.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 18 new cases in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 4
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 3
- Hubbard – 2
- Itasca – 3
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 3
