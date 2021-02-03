669 Positive COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths Reported Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 669 new COVID-19 cases along with 24 new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area. A Polk County resident over 100 years old.

The new cases came from 21,408 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.1%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has now dropped to 4.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 18 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 4

Cass – 2

Crow Wing – 3

Hubbard – 2

Itasca – 3

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mille Lacs – 3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today