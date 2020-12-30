Lakeland PBS

66 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths Reported Wednesday

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 30 2020

Minnesota health officials reported 2,019 new coronavirus cases today and 66 newly reported deaths.

The deaths included seven people from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Beltrami County of someone aged 70-74
  • One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 80-84
  • Two in Itasca County, one aged 85-89 and another aged 90-94
  • Two in Morrison County, one aged 70-74 and another aged 90-94
  • One in Polk County of someone aged 95-99

Today’s new cases came from 25,729 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.8%.

Yesterday’s data was the first time since October that daily new cases fell below 1,000, likely due in part to testing sites closing during the Christmas holiday as well as possible delays in data. State health officials reported 7,742 samples processed, the lowest test volume since early September.

In the Lakeland viewing area, new cases were reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 5
  • Cass – 11
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 9
  • Hubbard – 2
  • Itasca – 5
  • Mahnomen – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 10
  • Morrison – 17
  • Polk – 5
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 1
  • Wadena – 1

Over the past two weeks, the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Minnesota declined further, going from more than 65 on Dec. 14 to just over 41 on Monday, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

