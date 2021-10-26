Lakeland PBS

6,583 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Oct. 26 2021

The state today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 6,583 new coronavirus cases. Because the state no longer updates data on the weekends, today’s numbers represent data from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were two deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 85 and 89

The new cases came from 87,717 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 611 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 15
  • Beltrami – 88
  • Cass – 52
  • Clearwater – 15
  • Crow Wing – 75
  • Hubbard – 26
  • Itasca – 69
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 5
  • Mahnomen – 7
  • Mille Lacs – 50
  • Morrison – 63
  • Polk – 39
  • Roseau – 26
  • Todd – 44
  • Wadena – 32

