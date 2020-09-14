643 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 New Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials reported 643 new coronavirus cases in the state today, as well as three new COVID-19 deaths. None of the deaths were from residents in the Lakeland viewing area, and all three deaths were from those in a private residence.

The 643 new cases came from 17,152 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.7%. The weekly rolling test positivity rate is currently at 4.9%. The goal is to keep that average below 5%.

There are 233 people currently hospitalized because of the virus, and of that number, 135 are hospitalized in ICU.

In the Lakeland viewing area, new cases in the following counties are listed below:

Beltrami – 3

Cass – 1

Crow Wing – 4

Hubbard – 2

Itasca – 3

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mille Lacs – 3

Morrison – 4

Polk – 2

Todd – 1

Wadena – 2

