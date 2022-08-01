Lakeland PBS

64-Year-Old Bemidji Woman Severely Injured in Hit-and-Run

Mary BalstadAug. 1 2022

An unknown driver struck a pedestrian on Paul Bunyan Drive in Bemidji over the weekend.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Saturday, July 30th at about 11:00 PM, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 197 and Paul Bunyan Drive when it struck 64-year-old Juanita Tesar. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

Currently, there is no known information about the driver. It is unknown if alcohol is a contributing factor to the accident. Road conditions were dry at the time of the accident.

Bemidji Ambulance Services transported Tesar to Essentia Health in Duluth. Bemidji Police and the fire department also assisted on the scene.

No more information is available at this time.

