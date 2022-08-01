64-Year-Old Bemidji Woman Severely Injured in Hit-and-Run

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An unknown driver struck a pedestrian on Paul Bunyan Drive in Bemidji over the weekend.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Saturday, July 30th at about 11:00 PM, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 197 and Paul Bunyan Drive when it struck 64-year-old Juanita Tesar. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

Currently, there is no known information about the driver. It is unknown if alcohol is a contributing factor to the accident. Road conditions were dry at the time of the accident.

Bemidji Ambulance Services transported Tesar to Essentia Health in Duluth. Bemidji Police and the fire department also assisted on the scene.

No more information is available at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today