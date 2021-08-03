632 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 New Deaths Reported Monday in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 632 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths today. None of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 18,089 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.5%.

During a media briefing today, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said almost half of all case growth over the last two months has come in the last two weeks, and about 85% of new cases reported statewide are from the more contagious delta variant. Just over 67% of Minnesotans 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard, but vaccination rates statewide have lagged in recent weeks.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 36 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 2

Cass – 4

Crow Wing – 13

Hubbard – 1

Itasca – 3

Mahnomen – 1

Morrison – 3

Roseau – 2

Todd – 4

Wadena – 3

