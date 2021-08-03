Lakeland PBS

632 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 New Deaths Reported Monday in Minnesota

Lakeland News — Aug. 2 2021

The state reported 632 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths today. None of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 18,089 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.5%.

During a media briefing today, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said almost half of all case growth over the last two months has come in the last two weeks, and about 85% of new cases reported statewide are from the more contagious delta variant. Just over 67% of Minnesotans 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard, but vaccination rates statewide have lagged in recent weeks.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 36 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 2
  • Cass – 4
  • Crow Wing – 13
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 3
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Morrison – 3
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 4
  • Wadena – 3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota Universities Mandate Masks to Curb COVID-19 Spread

Two People Die in House Fire in Wadena Township

Bemidji Area Schools Sorting Out Details of Mask Wearing in Schools

Minnesota Offering $100 Gift Cards for Those Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.