629 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 New Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state reported 629 new positive COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths today.

The 629 new cases came from a total of 11,720 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.3%. The seven-day rolling average testing positivity rate is 5.2%, up from 4.9% a week ago. 305 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 152 of those are hospitalized are in ICU.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 23 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin County – 2

Beltrami County – 5

Cass County – 2

Crow Wing County – 8

Mahnomen County – 1

Polk County – 3

Todd County – 1

Wadena County – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today