Lakeland PBS

629 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 New Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Lakeland News — Aug. 5 2020

The state reported 629 new positive COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths today.

The 629 new cases came from a total of 11,720 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.3%. The seven-day rolling average testing positivity rate is 5.2%, up from 4.9% a week ago. 305 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 152 of those are hospitalized are in ICU.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 23 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin County – 2
  • Beltrami County – 5
  • Cass County – 2
  • Crow Wing County – 8
  • Mahnomen County – 1
  • Polk County – 3
  • Todd County – 1
  • Wadena County – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Red Lake Police Arrest Man Charged with Abuse of 3-Year-Old Girl

Health Screening Required for Campus Access at BSU and NTC

Bemidji Man Arrested After Stolen Pistol, Vehicle Identified Following High-Speed Chase

Bemidji Taking Extra Precautions For Upcoming Primary Election

Latest Stories

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Chilled Vegetable Blender Soup

Posted on Aug. 5 2020

Red Lake Police Arrest Man Charged with Abuse of 3-Year-Old Girl

Posted on Aug. 5 2020

Health Screening Required for Campus Access at BSU and NTC

Posted on Aug. 5 2020

Bemidji Man Arrested After Stolen Pistol, Vehicle Identified Following High-Speed Chase

Posted on Aug. 5 2020

Bemidji Taking Extra Precautions For Upcoming Primary Election

Posted on Aug. 5 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.