629 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 New Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state reported 629 new positive COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths today.
The 629 new cases came from a total of 11,720 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.3%. The seven-day rolling average testing positivity rate is 5.2%, up from 4.9% a week ago. 305 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 152 of those are hospitalized are in ICU.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 23 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin County – 2
- Beltrami County – 5
- Cass County – 2
- Crow Wing County – 8
- Mahnomen County – 1
- Polk County – 3
- Todd County – 1
- Wadena County – 1
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.