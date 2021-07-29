625 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Wednesday in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota reported 625 new positive COVID-19 cases today and four new deaths. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The state now has over 611,000 cumulative positive cases with 7,660 cumulative COVID-19 related deaths. The new cases today came from 12,953 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.8%. That’s just under the caution threshold of 5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 32 new confirmed cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 4

Beltrami – 3

Cass – 1

Crow Wing – 9

Hubbard – 5

Itasca – 2

Lake of the Woods – 1

Morrison – 1

Polk – 3

Todd – 3

