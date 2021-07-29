Lakeland PBS

625 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Wednesday in Minnesota

Lakeland News — Jul. 28 2021

Minnesota reported 625 new positive COVID-19 cases today and four new deaths. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The state now has over 611,000 cumulative positive cases with 7,660 cumulative COVID-19 related deaths. The new cases today came from 12,953 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.8%. That’s just under the caution threshold of 5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 32 new confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 1
  • Crow Wing – 9
  • Hubbard – 5
  • Itasca – 2
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Morrison – 1
  • Polk – 3
  • Todd – 3

By — Lakeland News

