625 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Wednesday in Minnesota
Minnesota reported 625 new positive COVID-19 cases today and four new deaths. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The state now has over 611,000 cumulative positive cases with 7,660 cumulative COVID-19 related deaths. The new cases today came from 12,953 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.8%. That’s just under the caution threshold of 5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 32 new confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 1
- Crow Wing – 9
- Hubbard – 5
- Itasca – 2
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Morrison – 1
- Polk – 3
- Todd – 3
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.