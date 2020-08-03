622 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 New Deaths Reported Monday in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 622 new positive cases and two additional deaths today.

The 622 new cases came from a total of 15,870 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.9%, with the state’s cumulative COVID-19 cases is now at 56,560. The seven-day rolling average testing positivity rate is at 5.1%, which is an increase from weeks prior.

302 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 153 of those are hospitalized are in ICU. Hospitalizations are expected to rise in the near future as more cases are being reported.

In Lakeland Country, new cases are as follows in the following counties:

Beltrami County – 2

Clearwater County – 1

Crow Wing County – 7

Itasca County – 3

Koochiching County – 1

Mille Lacs County – 1

Polk County – 2

Roseau County – 1

Todd County – 2

