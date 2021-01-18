Lakeland PBS

62 Overdoses and 10 Deaths from Opioid Use Reported Since Dec 1st in Northwestern MN

Betsy Melin — Jan. 18 2021

Since December 1st law enforcement has responded to 62 opioid related overdoses, ten of those overdoses have resulted in  fatalities.

In a joint press release the Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Beltrami County and the Bemidji Police Department, stated that recently, many communities in northwestern Minnesota have seen a significant increase in opioid related overdoses and deaths.

The significant increase recently  may be attributed to synthetic opioids or fentanyl which naloxone has little effect upon. It is important to know that these drugs can be fatal upon the first use. Naloxone is a overdose-reversing drug, since its introduction It has resulted in saving more than 100 lives in Northwestern Minnesota  communities. 

I If you believe a family member may be abusing opioids, common  symptoms of opioid abuse include: drowsiness, uncontrollable cravings, frequent flu-like symptoms,  change in sleep habit and isolation.

 

