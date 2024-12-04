$616 Million Budget Surplus Projected in MN, $1.1 Billion Less Than Previous Estimates

Minnesota budget officials are projecting a surplus of $616 million for the next two-year budget cycle. That’s about $1.1 billion less than previous estimates.

Officials said that slowing wage growth and a cooling labor market are significant factors in their estimates.

The economic forecast also shows a multi-billion dollar deficit in upcoming years. The forecast, released by Minnesota Management and Budget, shows a potential $5.1 billion shortfall for the 2028-29 biennium due in part to costs for long-term care for people with disabilities and for special education.

Republican legislative leaders said today the state needs to stop its “spending spree” and are calling for spending cuts. When asked if increasing taxes should be on the table, Gov. Tim Walz said everything should be looked at.