61 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths, Over 5,000 New Cases In Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,371 new COVID-19 cases today along with 61 newly reported deaths.
Eight of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One in Cass County of someone aged 70-74
- One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 95-99
- Two in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 65-69, another aged 95-99
- Two in Polk County of someone aged 70-74, another aged 80-84
- Two in Roseau of someone aged 70-74, another aged 95-99
The new cases came from a total of 60,544 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.8%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 11
- Beltrami – 36
- Cass – 14
- Clearwater – 10
- Crow Wing – 59
- Hubbard – 16
- Itasca – 42
- Koochiching – 6
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 15
- Morrison – 46
- Polk – 35
- Roseau – 32
- Todd – 16
- Wadena – 16
