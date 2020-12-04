Lakeland PBS

61 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths, Over 5,000 New Cases In Minnesota

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 4 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,371 new COVID-19 cases today along with 61 newly reported deaths.

Eight of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Cass County of someone aged 70-74
  • One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 95-99
  • Two in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 65-69, another aged 95-99
  • Two in Polk County of someone aged 70-74, another aged 80-84
  • Two in Roseau of someone aged 70-74, another aged 95-99

The new cases came from a total of 60,544 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.8%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 11
  • Beltrami – 36
  • Cass – 14
  • Clearwater – 10
  • Crow Wing – 59
  • Hubbard – 16
  • Itasca – 42
  • Koochiching – 6
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 15
  • Morrison – 46
  • Polk – 35
  • Roseau – 32
  • Todd – 16
  • Wadena – 16

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Going Virtual in 2021

CDC Announces New Guidelines on Length of COVID-19 Quarantines

Itasca Co. Sees Spike in COVID Hospitalizations, School Districts Discuss Learning Models

Golden Apple: Kelliher School Still Following In-Person Learning Model

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.