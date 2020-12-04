61 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths, Over 5,000 New Cases In Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,371 new COVID-19 cases today along with 61 newly reported deaths.

Eight of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Cass County of someone aged 70-74

One in Crow Wing County of someone aged 95-99

Two in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 65-69, another aged 95-99

Two in Polk County of someone aged 70-74, another aged 80-84

Two in Roseau of someone aged 70-74, another aged 95-99

The new cases came from a total of 60,544 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.8%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 11

Beltrami – 36

Cass – 14

Clearwater – 10

Crow Wing – 59

Hubbard – 16

Itasca – 42

Koochiching – 6

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 15

Morrison – 46

Polk – 35

Roseau – 32

Todd – 16

Wadena – 16

