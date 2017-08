60’s Pop, Rock & Soul

Saturday, Semptember 2 at 8:30pm

Hosted by icons Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits and Davy Jones of The Monkees, this concert spectacular features hits and favorites of the AM radio era from Paul Revere & The Raiders, Gary Lewis & The Playboys, The Kingsmen, The Ventures, Question Mark & The Mysterians and Jefferson Starship. Every song is a classic from the decade of peace, love and profound social change — sung by performers who represent a period of time that resonates through the generations.