Saturday, June 11 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Artists and groups performing the hits of the 1960s including Davy Jones of The Monkees, Paul Revere and the Raiders, The Miracles, Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (pictured) and other greats.