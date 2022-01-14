Lakeland PBS

6 Year Old Struck, Killed on Highway in Mille Lacs County

Chris BurnsJan. 14 2022

ONAMIA, Minn. (AP) — The individual struck and killed on an east-central Minnesota highway was a 6-year-old girl, according to the State Patrol.

The patrol said the child was in the lanes of traffic when she was struck on Highway 169 about 11 p.m. Thursday near Onamia in Mille Lacs County.

Troopers identified the child as Unique Sincere Beaulieu. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities had no information on why the 6-year-old girl was on the highway.

A 48-year-old woman was driving the SUV that struck the girl.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Minnesota Breaks COVID-19 Case Positivity and Growth Records

10,810 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

6,936 New COVID-19 Cases, 62 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

4,149 New COVID-19 Cases, 71 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.