6-Year-Old Injured After Lawn Mower Runs Over His Foot in Morrison Co.

A six-year-old boy suffered a severe foot injury yesterday when a woman who was mowing a lawn backed over the boy with a riding lawn mower.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at a home off 26th Street west of Cushing. The mower operator accidentally backed over the child’s foot while the power take-off (which transfers power to the blades) was engaged.

The child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. His condition has not been released.