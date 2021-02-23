Lakeland PBS

6-Year-Old Federal Dam Girl Dies In Snowmobile Crash

Betsy Melin — Feb. 23 2021

A 6-year-old girl from Federal Dam, MN has died in a Snowmobile crash in Gould Township on Monday afternoon.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on February 22, 2021 at 3:17 PM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a snowmobile crash with serious injuries at a residence in Gould Township, rural Federal Dam, MN.

According to a release, deputies and responders arrived on the scene and learned that an adult female operator, age 35, and a juvenile female passenger, age 6, both of Federal Dam, MN were riding a 2004 Ski-Doo snowmobile in the yard area of their residence when the snowmobile struck a stump, launching the machine down an embankment to Leech Lake and into a tree.

CPR and lifesaving efforts were being performed on scene to the juvenile female, however, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The adult female was treated on scene and transported by ambulance to a Bemidji, MN hospital for further treatment. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation is ongoing.

