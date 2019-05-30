Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

5th Graders From Gene Dillon Elementary Participate In “Trout In The Classroom”

May. 30 2019

Fifth graders from Gene Dillon Elementary School in Bemidji released around 100 trout into Clearwater River on Wednesday.

Students were each given a plastic clear cup with a rainbow trout inside and then released the fish out into the water. Each fifth grade classroom received rainbow trout eggs in November and have raised them all school year long. Students were able to see the trout go through different life stages.

“We gotta watch them grow in the tank and that’s usually not an experience you would have because you’d have to take field trips to go to the river, but then we had them in the tanks so that we could just watch them grow all over time,” Amelia said.

“We experienced them changing their coloration and their behavior,” Weiss said.

It was Gene Dillon Elementary School’s first year participating in the program, and they hope to expand next year to include their fourth graders. Steve Young, the Trout in the Classroom coordinator, said the project is left to the creativity of the teacher on how they incorporate it into their curriculum.

“They can combine this with all sorts of curriculum features. We’ve had teachers do art and writing and reading in addition to science and math and that kind of thing,” Young said.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Tim Hortons Closes In Bemidji And Brainerd

Northwoods Adventure: Trap Shooting Fastest Growing Sport In Minnesota

One Dead After Two-Car Crash In Beltrami County

Bemidji Resident Displays World War II Jeep On His Lawn

What do you think?

Latest Story

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Toasted Orzo & Chives

Toasted Orzo & Chives 2 cups uncooked orzo 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1/2 cup chopped chives salt & pepper to taste 1/2
Posted on May. 29 2019

Latest Stories

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Toasted Orzo & Chives

Posted on May. 29 2019

UPDATE: Second Person Dies In Two-Car Crash In Beltrami County

Posted on May. 29 2019

Backus Man Facing Multiple Charges After Fleeing Police While His Child Was In The Car

Posted on May. 29 2019

Sebeka Softball's Season Ends With Losses to Isle and Hinckley-Finlayson In Section 5A Playoffs

Posted on May. 29 2019

Fosston Baseball Beats Win-E-Mac In Section 8A East Subsection Championship

Posted on May. 29 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.