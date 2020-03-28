5Rocks Distilling Company Offers Free Hand Sanitizer to the Public
5Rocks Distilling Company in downtown Brainerd welcomed residents on Friday to stop by for free house-made hand sanitizer packets. The hand sanitizer is made from distilling Minnesota wild rice and sugar beets.
5Rocks Distilling Company is a family owned distillery that creates vodka, gin, and rye bourbon spirits. After the success of today’s first batch of hand sanitizer, the distillery will partner with Jack Pine Brewery to manufacture additional hand sanitizer for the Brainerd Lakes Area. Residents picked up their hand sanitizer curbside to minimize person-to-person contact.
